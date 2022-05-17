The security forces deployed in Kashmir Valley have been asked to revamp the security grid following the recent killings of the minorities and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, sources said.

The sources, quoting government instructions, said that the security grid in J&K has to be revamped following the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the recent past and also to initiate a coordinated operation against the hybrid terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Katra bus fire incident, suspected to be the handiwork of a terror outfit, also adds a new dimension to the threat perspective in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the Amarnath Yatra, they added.

According to the sources, the J&K police has been asked to enhance the electronic surveillance system on a large scale in the areas where the minorities are residing in the Kashmir valley and also on the routes leading to the Amarnath Yatra’s base camps in Baltal and Pahalgam.

The officials in the central security agencies have hinted at a coordinated counter terror operation soon to eliminate terrorists in the valley. “The operations against the terrorists have been carried out in Kashmir valley but now coordinated counter operations with central security forces, the army and the specialised counter terror group of J&K police will be launched to flush out militants hiding in Kashmir valley very soon”, sources in the security set up said.

The sources added that central forces along with the J&K police will keep at least 15 pockets under constant surveillance via drones and CCTV cameras which will be connected to the police control room in Srinagar.

On Tuesday at a review meeting of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively in the wake of the recent killings and also keeping in view the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

He said that the forces should ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in the Union Territory.

To ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra is the priority of the government despite the fact that this year the number of pilgrims may be six to seven lakh.

The Amarnath Yatra will commence from June 30 after a hiatus of two years.

20220517-210203