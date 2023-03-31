BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Revamping of Credit Guarantee Scheme, limit on ceiling for guarantees enhanced from Rs 2 cr to Rs 5 cr

NewsWire
0
0

With a view to revamp the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro & Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) issued guidelines regarding reduction of annual guarantee fee for loans upto Rs 1 crore from a peak rate of 2 per cent per annum to as low as 0.37 per cent per annum.

In Union Budget 2023-24, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the revamping of Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro & Small Enterprises with effect from April 1, 2023, with an infusion of Rs 9,000 crore to the corpus to enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs. 2 lakh crore and the reduction in the cost of the credit by about 1 per cent.

Officials said that consequent upon this, many significant steps have been taken. The corpus of Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro & Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) has been infused with a sum of Rs 8,000 crore on March 30, 2023. CGTMSE has issued guidelines regarding reduction of annual guarantee fee for loans upto Rs 1 crore from a peak rate of 2 per cent per annum to as low as 0.37 per cent per annum. This will reduce the overall cost of credit to the Micro & Small Enterprises to a great extent.

Moreover, the limit on ceiling for guarantees has been enhanced from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. For settlement of claims in respect of guarantees for loan outstanding upto Rs 10 lakh, initiation of legal proceedings will no longer be required.

Officials said that CGTMSE created a new landmark by touching the milestone figure of approving guarantees worth Rs 1 lakh crore during FY 2022 – 23.

20230331-145605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s July industrial production rises over 11% YoY

    Delhivery acquires Spoton as Samara Capital, Xponentia exit

    OYO launches welfare benefits for families of Covid-hit employees

    NCLAT dismisses Wave Group’s appeal for insolvency proceedings