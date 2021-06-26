After the partys dismal show in the recent local body elections in Hyderabad, the Congress on Saturday overhauled the entire Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and appointed Revanth Reddy, an MP from Malkajgiri, as its President along with five working presidents, including former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

The four other working presidents are J. Geetha Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, T. Jaga Reddy and A. Mahesh Kumar Goud.

The party has also appointed new faces as TPCC senior vice-presidents, and chairmen/convenors of campaign committee, election campaign committee and AICC programme implementation committee.

There are 10 senior vice-presidents, while Lok Sabha member Madhu Yashki Goud has been appointed as the chairman of the campaign committee.

Damodar Rajanarsimha has been appointed as the chairman of the election management committee, while A. Maheshwar Reddy has been named as the head of the AICC programme implementation committee.

Revanth Reddy replaces N Uttam Kumar Reddy as the TPCC chief.

–IANS

miz/arm