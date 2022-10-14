ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Revathi-starrer ‘Aye Zindagi’ goes tax-free in Rajasthan

The recently released film ‘Aye Zindagi’, which stars Revathi and Satyajeet Dubey, has been declared tax-free in Rajasthan by the state government.

Directed by Anirban Bose and Produced by Shiladitya Bora, the film brings to life the importance of organ donation and is based on an true story.

Responding to the news, producer Shiladitya Bora said: “We wish to thank the Rajasthan government for this gesture. Making it tax-free will allow more people to see how organ donation transforms lives and gives hope to lakhs of people who would otherwise die waiting for an organ.”

Actor Satyajeet lost 10kgs of his weight within a month’s time to suit his part of a person suffering from liver cirrhosis in the film. In order to shed the pounds, he switched to a liquid diet and only has tomatoes and cucumbers along with running for 10 kilometres a day and he lost 10kgs in 27 days itself.

Based on an true story, the film follows the journey of a 26-year-old liver cirrhosis patient Vinay Chawla (played by Satyajeet) whose unlikely bond with a hospital grief counsellor (played by Revathi) rekindles his hope and faith in life and makes him believe in the power of humanity.

The film is currently playing in theatres.

