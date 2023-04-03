ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Revathy: ‘Exploring the new and unusual is a challenge I love to undertake’

The well-known actress and director Revathy spoke about playing the character of Luna Luka, ruler of a group who are against vampires in the romantic fantasy thriller, ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’.

She added that before agreeing to it, she took a lot of time as it is a completely new genre for her to explore. However, she always loves to experiment with different genres and stories.

The web series features Shantanu Maheshwari as a dentist, Roy, who falls in love with a vampire, Rumi, played by Tanya Maniktala.

Talking about being part of a series and a completely new genre, the 56-year-old actress said: “A lot of thought has always gone behind any project that I have chosen and ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ is no exception. When I heard the script, I knew it was a genre I had never traversed into earlier. This was not a normal everyday story but something new that our director, Pratim Dasgupta had envisioned and plotted in the city of joy, Kolkata.”

Revathy is known for her work in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada cinema. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film ‘Mann Vasanai’ in 1983. She worked with South superstars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. She also acted along with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1991 romantic film ‘Love’. Last year, she casted Kajol in her directorial film, ‘Salaam Venky’.

She added that she is always fond of experimenting with different genres and challenging subjects.

“Exploring new and unusual formats is a challenge I love to undertake. In the series, I have portrayed a character that is strong willed, strong in her beliefs and ready to fight against all odds. I love playing such well etched out roles,” she added.

‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ will be streaming from April 20 on Netflix.

20230403-130802

