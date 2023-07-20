As the Monsoon Session begins in the Parliament, JD-U National President Lalan Singh hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to reveal the names of those who were involved in the Rs 70,000 crore ‘scam’ in Maharashtra.

“After returning from the USA, PM Narendra Modi claimed that Rs 70,000 crore scam happened in Maharashtra. The country wants to know who are these scamsters? And which government they are parts of now. Are they associated with the Maharashtra government?” Singh asked.

He further said: “Is it a fight against corruption or you are threatening them to increase alliance partners? Singh asked.

Lalan Singh posted a piece of PM Narendra Modi’s speech which he had delivered in Bhopal after returning from the USA.

He had pointed out scams on a tune of Rs 20 lakh crore the leaders of opposition parties were involved in. He specially took the name of NCP and said that its leaders were involved in Rs 70,000 crore scams. After a few days, NCP split and several leaders under the leadership of Ajit Pawar joined NDA in Maharashtra.

