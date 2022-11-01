Revenant Esports has signed a multiyear deal with Esports Fantasy platform FanClash as the Official Fantasy Partner.

“FanClash is now an aspirational name in the world of esports and we are thrilled to have them associated with us as our fantasy gaming partner. We at Revenant Esports believe that the popularity of our esports roster and content creators are secure in times to come. Our association is a step taken towards revolutionising Esports fandom in the country,” said founder and CEO of Revenant Esports, Rohit Jagasia.

FanClash is an Esports startup for gamers to compete, access curated content and get their daily dose of thrill by playing fantasy leagues on popular Esports from across the globe.

Commenting on the association, Archana Sangaran, marketing head, FanClash said, “Esports as an industry has been gaining greater popularity alongside receiving traction at a national and worldwide scale. Valorant has also been gaining a great fan following from the esports community. Therefore, the company has been aggressively exploring opportunities for increasing fan engagement along with creating excitement and anticipation. Our endeavour has always been to bring accessibility through compelling associations for gamers. We will be announcing many more developments in the upcoming months.”

According to the industry reports, the number of Esports players doubled from 300,000 in 2020 to 600,000 in 2021, Esports revenue grew by 29 per dent from INR 7.5 billion in 2020 to INR 9.7 billion in 2021, Esports teams also grew by over 50 per cent from 60,000 in 2020 to 100,000 in 2021, The total prize money in 2021 crossed INR 200 million and there is also a meteoric rise in viewership, from 600,000 hours in 2020 to 2 million hours in 2021.

