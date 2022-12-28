INDIASPORTS

Revenant Esports onboards athlete Tejas Sawant to reinforce its Valorant roster

NewsWire
0
0

Revenant Esports have signed athlete Tejas Sawant, one of the most notable names from the Valorant community in order to establish their name as the country’s most dominant team in the title.

Sawant, popularly known as ‘rite2ace’ is a celebrated veteran of the Valorant community who is renowned for his attacking supremacy and his consistent triumphs in numerous tournaments. His unique skill set and ability to single-handedly influence games will come in handy for Revenant Esports in their upcoming tournaments.

Revenant Esports is one of India’s substantial teams in the Valorant title and has flourished in the Esports title since its roster’s inception. Led by skipper Saaransh Dang (Whimp) their roster consists of players of top-notch quality that led them to the Esports Club Community Cup title earlier this year.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Tejas Sawant to our Revenant Esports family. Everyone in the Esports community is well aware of his name and the signing of such a high-profile player is going to strengthen our team. With Valorant picking up immense popularity in India, we aim to become one of the dominant teams in the title and this signing is a significant step taken in order to accomplish our goal. I am confident that we are going to achieve immense success with Sawant in the team and would like to wish our entire roster all the best for the upcoming tournaments,” said Rohit Jagasia, Founder and CEO of Revenant Esports.

Expressing his joy on signing for Revenant Esports Sawant said, “It feels really amazing to join a team of Revenant Esports’ caliber which has achieved unbelievable growth in such a short period of time. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Valorant with my previous organization and look forward to this new chapter of my career. I hope that my vast amount of experience can assist the team in achieving glory and emerging as one of the top teams in the title. I cannot wait to meet my new teammates and rigorously practice as well as formulate strategies for the major tournaments in store.”

20221228-181202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big B’s hilarious conversation with ‘KBC 14’ contestant amuses everyone

    IYC, NSUI to organise blood donation camps on Rajiv Gandhi’s 77th...

    Six held for killing two realtors in Hyderabad

    Tunisha leaves behind properly worth Rs 15 crore for her mother