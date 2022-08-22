BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj gets addl charge of Corporate Affairs Secy

NewsWire
0
0

Tarun Bajaj, Revenue Secretary, has been given an additional charge of secretary at the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

“The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs to Tarun Bajaj, lAS (HY:1988), Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on August 22.

Tarun Bajaj was appointed as the revenue secretary under the Ministry of Finance in April 2021.

Earlier, Bajaj was given the additional charge of economic affairs secretary till August 12, as per a government circular.

20220822-150202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After mobile phones, India eyes smartwatches, earbuds manufacturing

    $18bn worth of loans to India realty under ‘severe stress’, $67bn...

    Listed in May 2021, Equippp Social Impact’s shares up 7,900%

    Telco Breather: 4-year moratorium on dues, change in AGR definition