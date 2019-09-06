Revere the natural you: Shraddha Kapoor

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANSlife) Millennials, take a cue from Shraddha Kapoor who shares how to detox the skin after putting make-up for long hours. IANSlife spoke to the actress who is the new Brand Ambassador for cosmetics and skincare company, The Body Shop.

You are the new face of The Body Shop in India? How did it happen?

Shraddha: The Body Shop is a brand which believes that everyone is beautiful, and fights for a greener, kinder, better world every day. I am overjoyed to have the opportunity of representing this brand and lend my voice for causes that actually matter. I look forward to being a part of The Body Shop and together partner for a more beautiful world inside-out.

You also shot for the brand’s first ever TVC globally. Tell us more about it?

Shraddha: This is The Body Shop’s first ever Television Commercial in the history of the brand’s existence, worldwide, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to reaching across to Indian consumers. The TVC represents the brand values of natural, clean, cruelty free beauty for the modern young consumer. Going live across TV channels, it features the British Rose range of bath and body products.

What is your beauty regime?

Shraddha: Nothing too vigorous. Since a lot of times we have make-up on because of our field of work, other times I prefer to let my skin be mostly make-up free.

What do you do to detox your skin after putting on make-up for long hours?

Shraddha: First and foremost, remove the make-up properly, followed by relaxing, sheet face masks. They are quick, effective and very refreshing.

Your morning beauty regime?

Shraddha: Water! My morning go-to supplement for my skin and it has never disappointed me.

Your night beauty regime?

Shraddha: Genetically, my skin isn’t very problematic (touchwood). So I prefer to opt for night treatments to boost the natural glow and help rejuvenate my skin as I fill up on my energy in my sleep.

What are the five essential make-up products in your bag?

Shraddha: There are few make-up products that I can never go out without.

Happy Go Lash Mascara: It just instantly brightens up the face. It’s quick and works superbly solo as well.

Lip Juicer: I love lip juicers of The Body Shop. I avoid wearing lipsticks all the time because a tinted lip balm always works and looks so natural.

Blush: Who doesn’t like pink natural cheeks right? A coral or natural pink matte blush is a must have in your bag to give you an instant rosy flush.

A red lipstick: It is the one thing that can single handedly transform you from cute to glam.

Perfume: I am in love with White Flora Mask range of The Body Shop.

Three make-up hacks you swear by?

Shraddha: Okay, here goes:

I sometimes use a primer mixed with my moisturizer to give a toned look. That becomes my ‘no make-up’ look.

I apply a white or pink eye pencil in the lower lid of my eyes topped with mascara, to make them look wider and big.

I use shea butter on and off on my eyebrows for nourishment as I feel, in terms of beauty regime, they end up getting ignored.

One make-up essential without which you can’t step out of your house?

Shraddha: Actually I have two. One is ofcourse a sun shield and second is lip juicers.

So a sunscreen is something that I never step out without applying.

One over-hyped make-up product?

Shraddha: Contouring, I feel it is really over-hyped. I mean you can simply adore your face cuts without changing your nose or cheek bones according to the beauty standards set by no individual but the industry at large. Not ignoring the fact that it is essential when you have your shoots scheduled but in the day-to-day make-up routine, you really don’t need to have contouring and lighting done to your face. Always revere the natural you.

What kind of make-up do you prefer?

Shraddha: I like natural make-up the most. Like I said, it’s more about feeling yourself in your own skin. I do however really like ‘smokey eyes’, it is my personal favorite for outings when you feel like glamming up.

What’s your beauty secret?

Shraddha: My beauty secret is more about following the right diet and beauty regime. A night care and day cream that suits your skin is a must. Rest, drink a lot of water. Keep your skin hydrated and educate yourself about the products you use to find the best fit for your skin as well as mind so that it stays happy as it makes your skin glow.

