Most people wish to appear and feel younger than they actually are. Along with concerns about wrinkles and other outward symptoms of ageing, the idea of growing old causes its own share of anxiety.

According to a recent Forbes Health Survey, about 50 per cent of Americans are terrified of getting older, largely due to how it will affect their health. Similar circumstances can be found in India, where many people express fear about getting older. They would wish to stop the ageing process if they could.

Because some people wonder if ageing can genuinely be reversed if it is a natural process, reversing ageing and its numerous symptoms is a hotly debated topic. The solution is straightforward: while the indications of ageing cannot be totally stopped or reversed, they can be slowed down and postponed.

Have you ever seen a 60-year-old who is so firm and young-looking? A balanced diet, regular exercise, and an active lifestyle can help you achieve this. However, there are certain methods you may take to counteract these effects if you’ve already started to see the signs of ageing, such as wrinkles, skin thinning, loss of skin elasticity, fragility, and diminished fatty tissues beneath the skin’s layers. Utilizing supplements like hyaluronic acid is one of these steps.

Using hyaluronic acid to counter the signs of ageing

The body has a slick, sticky fluid called hyaluronic acid (HA). It is a naturally occurring acid that functions as a lubricant or cushion in the body’s joints and other tissues. Although hyaluronic acid (HA) is primarily a moisturiser that keeps the skin hydrated and strong, ageing can cause HA levels to drop. The suppleness and richness that the skin needs to stay younger and healthier as you age can be provided by HA.

Hyaluronic acid administration depends on the type of therapy being used. Profhilo, a bio-remodeling injectable therapy that helps to provide the proper amounts of stabilised HA to reconstruct skin tissues, is one of the most advanced HA treatments currently accessible. A further advantage of HA’s texture is that it is evenly dispersed in the crucial areas that need filling, such as the hands, chin, neck, and under the eyes. Lack of moisture is one of the reasons why the skin starts to age.

Skin thinning is unavoidable without the proper quantity of moisture. Because the Profhilo treatment goes beyond the typical dermal filler or skin revitaliser, it comes with a lot of expert advice. It also encourages comfort because fewer treatment sessions and injection sites are required because the proper concentrations of HA are delivered to the parts of the body where they are required.

Other age-related worries that many individuals have are justified, such as definition loss, fine wrinkles, and drooping skin. The face, arms, neck, and abdomen are the main areas to take into account. The two main causes of these disorders are loss of collagen and thinning of the epidermis. By increasing collagen production and creating the moisture that your skin’s epidermis needs to be supple and full, HA can firm up those body flashpoints.

The dermatology equivalent of the proverbial “holy grail” is hyaluronic acid. The scientific community is still raving about the benefits and wonders it has discovered, particularly in relation to its anti-aging capabilities. Hyaluronic acid is exactly what you need if you want to keep the proper structure of your skin for as long as possible or if you want to appear hydrated and plump.

(Dr. M Shraddha, Senior consultant dermatologist & aesthetic dermatologist, Helios Skin & Hair Clinic)

