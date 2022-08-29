INDIALIFESTYLE

Reverse Waterfall — A majestic wonder at Malshej Ghat

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANSlife) In many parts of the world, when cataracts with a large volume of water flow down the hill, the wind pushes the water backwards forcing it to rise in a misty spray that can blow over a large area. It is called the upside-down waterfall or reverse waterfall.

This occurs during heavy monsoons every season around the western ghats of Maharashtra. The scenic beauty of this mostly temporary occurrence is a delight for both travellers and photographers. The torrential monsoon rains turn the brown Sahyadri (Western Ghat) hills into lush green and slopes are dotted with innumerable waterfalls.

One such well-liked location is Naneghat, which is found off of Malshej Ghat Road near the peak of the western ghat. Along the road connecting Kalyan and Ahmednagar, Malshej Ghat is a waterfall. Sinhagad Fort is situated atop this lovely ghat. Pune city is about 25 kilometres away and can be reached from Mumbai in about three hours.

In addition to being a highly popular and beautiful 3-4 hour trip (depending on your speed), this unusual gravity-defying phenomena makes for a beautiful photo opportunity. When you come here, you can also have the delightful experience of standing atop a waterfall and being doused in its water that is flowing backwards! It’s interesting to note that this trekking route was formerly a major trading route, possibly during Chhatrapati Shivaji. the path that links the Konkan coast and the Deccan Plateau. Travellers are especially drawn to the historic caverns and pots carved out of rock.

Along with sightseeing and trekking in the monsoon, one may also get some nearby hot, steaming bhajiyas and tea. Additionally, a few fantastic resorts have emerged beside the waterfall in the recent years. The well-known resort Saj on the lake is one of these. With numerous grades of rooms suitable for groups, families, and couples, the resort and its ambiance offer a one-of-a-kind experience that goes hand in hand with the weather! The brick village category gives breathtaking views of the lake and mountains, while the courtyard view rooms provide a view of a verdant farm.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

20220829-181003

