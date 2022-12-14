New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANSlife) The winter is slowly sneaking up on us, and it’s time to take those extra mins to cosy in bed. It’s also time to bring out warm comforters that everyone loves snuggling in. Having said that, these days people are now investing in reversible comforters. What is a reversible comforter, you ask? Well, it is a comforter that comes with designs on both sides and can be used on one side or the other. So, it feels like you have two comforters in one.

Rajiv Merchant, President Domestic Retail, Layers says, “In recent times, people are more interested in opting for furniture and interiors that have multi-purpose utility and that occupy as less space as possible in their homes. A reversible comforter caters to this very need of new homeowners. People are increasingly choosing this contemporary option so that they create multiple dynamic looks while going easy on their pockets.”

Now if that wasn’t a good enough reason for you to pick up a reversible comforter, here are a few more that ought to convince you to get one!

Cost-effective:

First and foremost, a reversible comforter is a cost-effective solution. If you pick a design that compliments the colour of your room, you can then use either side of the comforter depending on the colour of your bedsheet that goes with it. This means that you do not need to buy multiple comforters to go with different bed sheets.

Easy Room Makeover:

Given that both sides of the comforter have different designs, you can flip it around to the other side and change the look of your room. All you need to do is ensure you pick a comforter that has two contrasting or visibly different designs that complement the overall aesthetic of your room. So that no matter what your mood is you can just flip the comforter around and change the layout and look of your room!

Easy Storage:

Consider this, you have multiple comforters to match the multiple bed sheet for your room. Can you imagine the space it will take up once the winters are over? You certainly can’t use them come summer, and shoving them into the storage space is just bound to stick out like a sore thumb? Here’s where the reversible comforter gains an advantage! Since it has dual design patterns you need not buy as many to match your bedding saving you that much-needed space for your holiday sale shopping spree.

Eco-friendly:

If you are one of those people who are allergic to comforters, here’s another new advantage that you might want to look out for while picking up a comforter. Investing in the allergen-free alternatives of reversible comforter sets that are soft and cuddly beyond compare is definitely something you should look out for. These eco-friendly comforters contain organic wool that is natural and safe to use ensuring a good night’s sleep without sneezing all night!

Do we need to convince you anymore? Go ahead and grab your perfect reversible comforter to keep you snug and cosy this winter season!

