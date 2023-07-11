The Supreme Court Arguing Counsel Association on Tuesday opposed the new mentioning procedure and wrote to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud seeking that the court revert to the old system.

In a letter to the CJI on Monday, the Association said, “We hereby submit that the earlier mentioning system which the Chief Justice had initially introduced was well carved out convenient and easy to adopt. This embarked not only procedural ease but assured quick access (like Bell of Justice) to the Chief Justices Court in the Apex Court of India having great effect on overall justice delivery system.”

It said that the earlier “Mentioning Procedure” was assuring procedural ease for all from bar to bench, and both litigants as well as lawyers were finding the system to be great innovation, it read.

“Though with the recent notification, the new system is envisaged which talks of modifying the earlier ‘Mentioning Procedure’. This in fact will prove to be an obstacle in accessing the Chief Justice’s Court directly and will fail the purpose by imposing various conditions for approaching the ‘Special Window’ for justice delivery system at the apex court, resulting now average mentioning matter are below 10,” the letter read.

“Therefore, my Association prays before your Lordship for restoration of the earlier version of ‘Mentioning Procedure (Like Bell of Justice)’ in the interest of Litigants,” it added.

