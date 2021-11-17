Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday instructed all the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to review the pending cases of crime against women and ensure that charge-sheets are filed in these cases within a mandated time period.

Asthana’s instructions came during a crime review meeting with the officers to discuss the law and order arrangements and other aspects of policing.

As there is an urgent need for more thorough impact assessment of crime prevention strategies to make systematic improvements for effective policing, the supervisory officers were directed to ensure effective coordination between railway police, metro police and jurisdictional police for prevention and detection of crime on major transportation hubs.

Asthana also directed all the DCPs to make all-out efforts to prevent and detect cases of burglary and house-theft.

Henceforth, upon reporting of such crimes, the senior officers of the district as well as the crime teams will have to immediately visit the crime scene to pick up the leads like fingerprints, CCTV footage etc., and make all possible efforts to apprehend the accused at the earliest.

“Tools and technologies such as online criminal dossier system, facial recognition etc. should be extensively used to trace the suspects and apprehend them,” the Commissioner’s instructions read.

Since the winter season has already set in, there is a greater need for enhanced night patrolling to prevent street crimes and thefts.

The DCPs have been directed to further strengthen pickets and ‘nakabandi’ during night hours and to ensure intensive checking of vehicles to curb movement of criminals and mischievous elements during the late night hours.

Keeping in view the several crimes committed by people who are residing on rented accomodations in the national capital, Asthana directed to ensure rigourous tenant verification so that no unverified person takes a house on rent.

–IANS

uj/arm