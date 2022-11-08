External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said that during his bilateral talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the entire gamut of India’s “time-tested” relationship with its oldest ally were reviewed.

“Just concluded comprehensive discussions with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Reviewed the entire gamut of our steady and time-tested relationship,” Jaishankar tweeted after concluding discussions with Lavrov.

“Also exchanged perspectives from our vantage points on global and regional developments,” he said in another tweet.

Earlier in his opening remarks, he had said that bilateral talks with Lavrov will address the overall global situation as well as specific regional concerns.

Jaishankar – who on Monday arrived in Moscow on a two-day visit to Russia – said that “there have been strong and continuing contacts between our governments at various levels”.

“Our meeting is devoted to assessing our ties, exchanging perspectives on global situation and what it means to our respective interests,” he said.

“Covid, trade difficulties have taken a toll on global economy. We are now seeing consequences of Ukraine conflict on top of that,” he added.

Where bilateral ties are concerned, our objective is to fashion a contemporary, balanced, mutually beneficial and long-term engagement, Jaishankar said further on his meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister.

“There are more perennial issues of terrorism and climate change, both of which have a disruptive impact on progress and prosperity,” he noted.

He further added that India and Russia engage each other in increasingly multi-polar and re-balanced world.

“We do so as two polities who have had exceptionally steady, time-tested relationship,” Jaishankar stated.

Prior to this, Jaishankar had last visited Russia in July 2021 followed by the visit of Lavrov to New Delhi in April 2022.

