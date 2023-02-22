INDIA

Revised MPLADS guidelines released

The government on Wednesday released the revised guidelines on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS)-2023, which would enable MPs to recommend the developmental works as per the changing needs of the community with an emphasis on improving the functioning, implementation and monitoring of the scheme.

These guidelines and a new web portal for implementation of the revised fund flow procedure will come into effect from April 1.

The entire process of fund flow under the revised guidelines will operate through the web portal, which will facilitate real-time monitoring, greater transparency and accountability in the system, and improved efficiency and effectiveness of the MPLAD scheme.

The revised guidelines and web portal were released by Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh.

