It might be one of Bayern Munich’s special values to overcome a crisis by delivering records.

After only three UEFA Champions League group matches, there might be some miles to cover until final glory can be secured, but the 2020 treble winners seem to be already decorating their long journey in the 2022-23 campaign by setting a record of 31 consecutive group games unbeaten.

While the battering of underdog Viktoria Plzen 5-0 appeared a piece of cake, some of the Bavarians’ lately wavering performers took the opportunity to gain additional confidence in advance of “Der Klassiker” against Borussia Dortmund this Saturday, reports Xinhua.

A solid number of goals tells the story about the upswing of Leroy Sane with the German international having scored four goals in the Champions League as well as three in the national league.

While Germany’s national coach and former Bayern manager Hansi Flick might happily witness Sane’s steadily improving performance level, it is his successor in Munich who is pleased to have set a new mark in the Champions League.

Beating the Czech side, the Bavarians remain unbeaten in 31 consecutive group games in the Champions League.

The last defeat in September 2017, a 3-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain followed by the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti, seems a very long time ago.

As a fact, Bayern outpaced former record holder Real Madrid as the Spanish side went unbeaten in 30 group matches in the Champions League between 2012 and 2017.

While Sane topped the scoreboard in the 2022-23 Champions League, Sadio Mane seems set to follow in his wake. The 30-year-old scored his first Champions League goal in Bayern’s shirt, triggering new optimism.

Dominating underdogs the way Bayern did, is proof of “us heading in the right direction” as Nagelsmann put it.

Nine goals coming along with nine points can be the foundation for something big. “Not having conceded a goal in these three games tells us we have taken the right measures to return to a satisfying performance,” German international Leon Goretzka said.

Investigating the team’s slackness that led to four Bundesliga games without a win, Nagelsmann’s messages have reached the players’ minds.

Carefully keeping positions is one instruction encouraging Sane and Mane, along with the enchanting way that 19-year-old Jamal Musiala is conducting his side’s game.

Nagelsmann is aware of the long-distance race ahead as “payday” in the Champions League is waiting next year after an energy-sapping 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

20221005-131002