INDIASOUTH ASIAWORLD

Revival of tourism contributes to higher revenue for Maldives

By NewsWire
0
0

Revival of tourism in the Maldives has contributed to higher revenue for the island nation in the first two months this year compared to the same period in 2021.

The South Asian nation received $137 million in January and February 2022, compared to $88 million collected in the first two months of 2021, according to statistics released by Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA), the country’s national tax agency.

MIRA said the main reason for the increase in revenue is the rise in time spent by tourists and the increase in the number of tourist arrivals, reports Xinhua news agency.

By February 23, the total number of tourist arrivals was 251,339, an increase of 46.9 per cent compared to the same period of 2021, of which 39,660 tourists arrived from Russia accounting for the largest share, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

20220312-152406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.