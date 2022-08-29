An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has said that Iran is serious about achieving an agreement in Vienna because reviving the 2015 nuclear deal is in the interests of all parties.

The parties to the nuclear talks have managed to resolve most of the issues pertaining to the restoration of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by the official news agency IRNA.

He said what had happened so far in the negotiations reflected a positive and onward trend, and there were few sensitive and important issues remaining to be solved in the talks, Xinhua news agency reported, citing IRNA.

Iran maintained that the implementation of any potential nuclear agreement must be reciprocal and all members must be committed to their obligations, Kanaani noted.

He hoped that the American side should act wisely, have the political will to take action within the framework of the nuclear deal and take into consideration Iran’s expectations.

The US response to Iran’s views on the final draft of the potential nuclear agreement proposed by the European Union is being assessed in expert meetings in Tehran, Kanaani said, adding Iran will give its answer right after arriving at a conclusion.

Iran signed a nuclear deal with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear programme in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

The talks on the revival of the nuclear deal began in April 2021 in Vienna but were suspended in March because of political differences between Tehran and Washington.

The latest round of the nuclear talks was held in the Austrian capital in early August after a five-month hiatus. On August 8, the EU put forward a “final text” of the draft decision on reviving the JCPOA.

On Wednesday, Kanaani announced that Tehran had received Washington’s response to its proposals about the EU’s proposed draft.

