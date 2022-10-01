New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANSlife) Dhaki also known as Bengal’s traditional drummers, are now a disappearing breed of entertainers who are known for playing live music and have long played a significant role in the Durga Puja celebrations.

By establishing a “Jalongi Agomoni,” campaign, the fish and seafood supply chain startup ‘Jalongi’ organised a multi-city live Dhaki performance across pandals to promote this disappearing art and raise awareness of it among the younger generation.

“Dhaki, as a tradition will be lost to the coming generations, as many of these performers are now looking at other employment options to survive. We will be felicitating and awarding Dhaki’s based on their performance that will be based on audience ratings,” says Dippankar Halder, Founder of Jalongi.

The organisation has planned live performances across Bangalore, Kolkata, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi (Dwarka) and Gurgaon.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221001-144202