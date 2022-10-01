INDIALIFESTYLE

Reviving the ‘Dhaki’ tradition with live performances

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANSlife) Dhaki also known as Bengal’s traditional drummers, are now a disappearing breed of entertainers who are known for playing live music and have long played a significant role in the Durga Puja celebrations.

By establishing a “Jalongi Agomoni,” campaign, the fish and seafood supply chain startup ‘Jalongi’ organised a multi-city live Dhaki performance across pandals to promote this disappearing art and raise awareness of it among the younger generation.

“Dhaki, as a tradition will be lost to the coming generations, as many of these performers are now looking at other employment options to survive. We will be felicitating and awarding Dhaki’s based on their performance that will be based on audience ratings,” says Dippankar Halder, Founder of Jalongi.

The organisation has planned live performances across Bangalore, Kolkata, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi (Dwarka) and Gurgaon.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221001-144202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Scolded for drinking on duty, Bengaluru guard kills flat owner

    Mahakal corridor of Ujjain temple to be inaugurated by Modi on...

    A scenic landscape of India’s North-east

    Teacher suspended for questioning Union State Min on supply of fertilisers