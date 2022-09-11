New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANSlife) Revlon, a manufacturer of colour cosmetics and personal care products, was a pioneer of Exclusive Brand stores in India. It launched its unique experiential brand location in Delhi during the past weekend. The cutting-edge store, which is situated on Bungalow Road in the centre of the busy Kamla Nagar market, features the full line of Revlon colour cosmetics, skincare and personal care goods in addition to a few Revlon Professional and Street Wear products.

This flagship store will provide a comprehensive range of hair and makeover services, including hair colouring with the Revlon Professional line, hair care, hair cutting, and hair styling as well as party makeovers and basic grooming, all performed by skilled and knowledgeable service employees. Customers may therefore stroll into this luxurious and roomy retail establishment to not only buy their favourite and most recent Revlon items, but also to take advantage of and pre-book services at reasonable costs.

Commenting on the new store launch, U.K. Modi, Chairman, U.K. Modi Group (marketeers of Revlon & Street Wear Cosmetics in the Indian subcontinent) said, “We’re elated with the launch of the biggest Revlon exclusive brand outlet. Over the last three decades we have received immense love from our consumers and are hoping they will embrace the newest addition too. With the new store, we will be offering customers the chance to experience the world’s best make-up and personal care products. In the near future, to increase our retail footprint, we’re looking forward to launching many more stores to cater to our consumers.”

