As a rule, when someone says let’s reverse ageing, the first thought that comes to mind is ageing therapies or surgeries and fillers.

But these are methods that only tackle the outcome of the ageing like wrinkles and fine lines. Instead of reacting to ageing, there is a way to be pro-active and work on preventing ageing to begin with.

Speaking on this subject, in an interview with HT Lifestyle Darshit Patel, who is the CSO (Chief Scientific Officer) at Decode Age said, “Our chronological age tells us close to nothing about our own health, fitness or susceptibility to sickness, or cognitive performance. What is truly important is our ‘biological age’ or how our body functions in relation to our calendar age.”

He the shared some tips that can help rewind your biological clock which can allow you to control the rate at which you age:

Eating right

Eating food that is drenched with nutrition and come with built in anti-inflammation properties helps gut health. Along with these incorporating necessary fats like Omega-3 help keep body cells young.

Exercising everyday

Going for a run, cycling, and any other exercise that targets improvement of your stamina is essential to maintain youthfulness. Likewise, weight training has been known to enhance bone health and it can also be helpful when it comes to preventing osteoporosis.

Good gut health

Healthy and young gut goes a long way towards maintaining youth. Gut health is closely related to the body’s immunity and so we need to eat meals that aim at boosting immunity. Food items that are good for the gut include onion, garlic, artichokes, fermented foods and oats. Not many know that the gut is also linked to brain through the vagus nerve and so maintaining a healthy gut will help retain youthfulness for longer.

Darshit Patel weighs in further and says, “The best part is, to reset our biological age clock we can start right away, with the simplest steps, by being conscious about our diet, duration of physical fitness and routine overall health check-ups, to avoid neglecting the damages we cause to our bodies, over time. Additionally, with the surplus of health-tech gadgets and wearables, biohacking methods and available natural supplements, life extension is becoming a dependable reality.”