Reyhna Pandit returns to ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ as Aaliya

Television actress Reyhna Pandit is set to make a comeback to the television show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ after 4 months. She will be returning to her role of Aaliya in the show.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Ranbir tried to take Khushi away from everyone but got arrested by the police. While Prachi has always been against Ranbir’s decision, she gets into an argument with Ranbir at the police station.

With her comeback, Aaliya will be seen trying to brainwash Rhea against Prachi and instigate her to make plans and win Ranbir back into her life.

Talking about her return to the show, Reyhna Pandit said: “I am really excited to be back in the show after this brief stint of 4 months. My character, Aaliya, is very close to my heart. My entry in the show has been shot and I can certainly say that I am making a thunderous entry. ‘Aaliya Iss Bar Toofan Lekar Aane Wali Hai’ and it will indeed be worth the watch for the viewers.”

Her look in the show will also change drastically. Before the leap, her look was very glamorous, but now she will be seen donning a simple Pathani suit.

The actress further mentioned: “In fact, I am re-entering in a whole new avatar, I will no longer be seen wearing glamorous outfits, now, I will be seen donning a simple, decent Pathani suit. I hope that the audience will love my new look in the show and continue to shower their love on us.”

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs every Monday to Sunday at 9 p.m. on Zee TV.

