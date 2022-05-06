SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

RF Development League: Jamshedpur, Hyderabad eye wins to keep top-two hopes alive

NewsWire
0
0

In their bid to push for the second spot, both Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC will have to treat their sixth-round fixtures as do-or-die ones, when they take on Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC respectively in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) here on Saturday.

FC Goa queered the pitch for Kerala Blasters FC the other day with a come-from-behind win over them, thus opening the doors for at least four teams to harbour hopes of a second-place finish with two rounds remaining.

The top two teams will participate in the Next Gen Cup to be hosted in the United Kingdom for the first time later this year.

Hyderabad, Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC), Jamshedpur and Goa are all on seven points and need to win their remaining two games to secure the coveted top-two spot. A draw or defeat for any of the four teams will mean they are out of contention. Chennaiyin and Mumbai City FC are out of the race.

In the first kickoff at the Nagoa Ground on Saturday, Jamshedpur will have to right the wrongs from their last two matches against a Bengaluru side who have not put a foot wrong so far. Already assured of a place in the top-two and a ticket to the Next Gen Cup, the Blues have been perfect in their five matches and it will take some doing for other teams to knock them off their perch.

Jamshedpur lost their last two games, losing out on the early momentum and coach Indranil Chakraborty will know it is now or never for his charges. The Red Miners are in fifth position in the eight-team table.

In the evening match at the Benaulim Ground, Hyderabad will have momentum on their side after a morale-lifting 5-0 win over Mumbai in their last engagement. Hyderabad are third in the table due to better head-to-head record among the four teams in the fray and coach Shameel Chembakath will hope his wards build on the buoyant performance against lowly Chennaiyin.

Chennaiyin have two points from five games and languish in seventh place without a win so far. They were poor against a rampant Bengaluru in their last encounter and although the likes of Sufiyan Shaikh and Johnson Joseph showed spark, the team as a whole failed to click.

20220506-175402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UEFA Champions League: Bayern see off Benfica to progress into knockout...

    I-League: Gokulam Kerala FC create history as they extend unbeaten run

    Pele ‘recovering satisfactorily’ after surgery to remove tumour

    We will be working on our budget to stand with the...