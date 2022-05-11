SPORTSFOOTBALL

RFDL has created base for emerging players to stake first-team claim, says Kerala Blasters coach Tchorz

NewsWire
0
16

Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC stand at the cusp of their first silverware in their history, albeit in the Reliance Foundation Development League.

Reserve team Head Coach Tomasz Tchorz feels winning the inaugural edition of the Reliance Foundation Development League will serve as great motivation to the Under-21 boys in his team, who are looking to make the cut into first-team football.

Second-placed Kerala and Bengaluru FC face each other in a title-deciding clash of the RFDL. Bengaluru (18 points) need to avoid defeat, Kerala (15 points) have to win all three points, the title which will be then decided on head-to-head basis.

“This is a huge motivation for us, to become champions of the inaugural RFDL. Bengaluru is a very strong team. They have positive aspects in their team and they are a very balanced team with good players in every position,” Tchorz told the Indian Super League in an interview.

The 30-year-old tactician also heaped praise on RFDL being organised in a very professional manner, helping the players with the right kind of exposure needed to excel as they take the next step.

“I am very proud to take part in this tournament. The organisation of the tournament is at the highest level, and we can experience the professional environment here. We can see that we are treated in a special way like professionals in football. We have great training grounds to provide sessions, we are playing on really good grounds too.

“This competition is rich with respect to the different strategies that we can use and we can teach players. We can provide players more opportunities to play important games against teams that present a similar quality and similar skills. This is the opportunity that the RFDL created for us,” he added.

20220511-184402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2021 Durand Cup to have five ISL and three I-league teams

    A familiar face returns while another makes his swansong in the...

    SC East Bengal’s Perosevic handed five-match ban, fined Rs 1 lakh...

    I-League: TRAU, Churchill draw 1-1, title race goes down to last...