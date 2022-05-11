Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC stand at the cusp of their first silverware in their history, albeit in the Reliance Foundation Development League.

Reserve team Head Coach Tomasz Tchorz feels winning the inaugural edition of the Reliance Foundation Development League will serve as great motivation to the Under-21 boys in his team, who are looking to make the cut into first-team football.

Second-placed Kerala and Bengaluru FC face each other in a title-deciding clash of the RFDL. Bengaluru (18 points) need to avoid defeat, Kerala (15 points) have to win all three points, the title which will be then decided on head-to-head basis.

“This is a huge motivation for us, to become champions of the inaugural RFDL. Bengaluru is a very strong team. They have positive aspects in their team and they are a very balanced team with good players in every position,” Tchorz told the Indian Super League in an interview.

The 30-year-old tactician also heaped praise on RFDL being organised in a very professional manner, helping the players with the right kind of exposure needed to excel as they take the next step.

“I am very proud to take part in this tournament. The organisation of the tournament is at the highest level, and we can experience the professional environment here. We can see that we are treated in a special way like professionals in football. We have great training grounds to provide sessions, we are playing on really good grounds too.

“This competition is rich with respect to the different strategies that we can use and we can teach players. We can provide players more opportunities to play important games against teams that present a similar quality and similar skills. This is the opportunity that the RFDL created for us,” he added.

