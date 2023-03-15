INDIA

RFIDtags mandatory for pet dogs in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

Radio frequency identification (RFID) tags have been made mandatory for pet dogs in the Uttar Pradesh state capital by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

It will also issue a token for every pet dog.

This will streamline registration of pet dogs and create a database, enabling the civic body to increase its revenue and on the other help owners in tracking their pets in case they get lost.

It will also help in identification of pets for action if there are any complaints against owners of violating norms by the public.

LMC chief veterinary officer Abhinav Kumar Verma said: “We will soon float a tender to invite a third party who will be tasked with registration, tagging and allocation of tokens. It will also conduct a door-to-door campaign and set up camps across the city for implementation of the new system.”

Verma said it will be compulsory for every owner to get a token and RFID tagging for their pets.

“Apart from registration cost, the owner will have to pay an extra charge for tagging, the amount of which will be decided soon,” he said.

“The company will also develop an app and feed all information of owners and pets in it. This will help us to send messages to the owners about renewal of licence and administration of vaccines to their pets.”

After registration of the pet, RFID tag which is known as implantable microchip or bio-chip tagging will be done through a syringe near the neck of the dog.

20230315-135603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Excise policy case gives BJP ammunition to aim at Kejriwal

    When did Rahul acknowledge contribution of Kamraj, Narasimha Rao: BJP

    IPL 2022: Nitish, Rinku exploits will give Shreyas Iyer confidence to...

    BJP targets Lalu over ‘insult’ to Yadav leaders