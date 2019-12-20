RFYS National Athletics: Records tumble on Day 2

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Girls stole the show on the second day of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) National Athletics Championships 2019-20, setting seven new records in the 13 disciplines contested at the Priyadarshini Park, Malabar Hill here on Wednesday.

Harmilan Bains of Punjab completed the 1500 m race in 4:27:84 seconds, bettering the previous record of 4:40:07 seconds in the College Girls category. The other highlight of the day was Tamil Nadu’s Pradeep S, breaking the 800 m run record by a fraction of a second in the Senior Boys division.

The day witnessed a total of 12 previous RFYS final records being broken, thus taking the number of new records to 22 in the 70 events over the last two days.

As the day progressed, South Zone continued to reinforce their supremacy bagging 17 gold medals as opposed to 9 each for North and East Zones.

–IANS

kk/bg