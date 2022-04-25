ENTERTAINMENTTOP ENTERTAINMENT

RGV impressed by Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’, calls it ‘marvellous’

NewsWire
0
44

Director Ram Gopal Varma has hailed Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa’s upcoming film ‘Vikrant Rona’, calling it “absolutely marvellous”.

The film has been making huge waves even before its release.

Taking to social media, Ram Gopal Varma said, “Had the good fortune to see some 3 D footage of Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’, directed by Anup S Bhandari. And I must say it’s looking next level. ABSOLUTELY MARVELLOUS. Can’t wait to see the full film on July 28th.”

The teaser of ‘Vikrant Rona’ received a phenomenal response from all across the world, with most of the people hailing the filmmaker’s vision.

The pan-world 3D film stars Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The film will release in five Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian and Mandarin, apart from English.

20220425-185003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madhuri Dixit: As you innovate, you get various dance forms

    Pooja Hegde’s inconsequential role in ‘Beast’ disappoints her fans

    Australian series ‘Deadloch’ begins production

    Cole Sprouse: I like to watch grown men cry