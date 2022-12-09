ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

RGV licks, kisses actress Ashu Reddy’s feet, video goes viral

NewsWire
0
0

A video of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for giving blockbusters like ‘Rangeela’, ‘Satya’ and ‘Sarkar’, in which he is licking and kissing actress Ashu Reddy’s feet, has gone viral on social media.

He recently posted a picture of himself sitting on the ground near Ashu’s feet and kissing it.

He captioned the picture: “The DANGEROUS me with the DOUBLE DANGEROUS ASHU REDDY.” This was followed by a couple of more pictures and a video posts, which featured RGV touching and kissing Ashu’s feet.

In the clip, he mentioned that he is sitting on the floor to remind everyone how women should be treated.

‘Dangerous’ is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and features Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly as leads in the roles of lesbians. The movie is based on homosexuality and will showcase how the lesbian couple fights society to lead a happy married life. The movie is all set to go on floors on December 9.

Ashu Reddy gained popularity after she participated in the third season of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’.

20221209-165601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rakulpreet: Laughter is my everyday therapy

    Kriti Sanon used to sing ‘Tu Kitni Achi Hai’ for her...

    Joker: Kunal Jaisingh explains his keenness to do comic roles

    Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ to be screened at Busan International Film Fest