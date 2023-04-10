ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rhea Chakraborty appears on ‘MTV Roadies’ Season 19 as gang leader

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has joined Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati as a gang leader in the 19th season of the youth-based reality show ‘MTV Roadies’.

Talking about being part of the latest season, Rhea said: “I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand, which is an iconic cultural phenomenon. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow gang leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!”

The brand-new season’s theme is of ‘Karm Ya Kaand’ and is hosted by actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood.

Adding to this, Deborah Polycarp, Associate Vice President and Head – Content Originals, MTV, commented: “The show has become a cultural mainstay in youth entertainment. For the new season, it’s a delight to have Rhea on board, who began her career in this industry with us.”

On the Bollywood front, Rhea was last seen on screen in the 2021 film ‘Chehre’, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Alexx O’Nell, Samir Soni, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav.

