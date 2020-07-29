Canindia News

Rhea Chakraborty moves SC, seeks probe transfer of Sushant’s case

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE00

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on.
The move comes a day after Rajput’s father KK Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide.

The FIR document named Bollywood filmmakers, Chakraborty and her family as the culprits in Rajput’s death.

The complaint filed Rajput’s father has also sought to invoke the Mental Health Care Act.

View this post on Instagram

Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you…. Eternally connected To infinity and beyond

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on

He alleges the “machinations” of Chakraborty and her family members caused Rajput to crack despite his successful career, which ultimately drove him to suicide.

Rajput’s family refused to issue any further statements until Chakraborty was arrested.


Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Chakraborty, said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

In her plea, Chakraborty has also sought stay on probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Rajput’s father till disposal of her plea in top court, said the lawyer.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

