The trailer of the Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer “Chehre” launched on Thursday, and actress Rhea Chakraborty also makes an appearance in it. This puts rumours of her being ousted from the project to rest.

Producer Anand Pandit says Rhea was always part of the film.

“There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don’t believe in getting swayed so easily,” Pandit says.

The actress was missing from the first poster and teaser of the film. She is also not part of the promotions of the film.

This will be Rhea’s first release after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea was accused by the family for abetting his suicide and she even spent a few weeks in custody after being charged with possession and supplying of drugs.

“Chehre” has been directed by Rumy Jafry and also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza and Raghubir Yadav.

–IANS

