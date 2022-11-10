ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rhea Kapoor reveals why she decided to cast Kriti for ‘The Crew’

As Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon gears up to work in the comedy film ‘The Crew’, the film’s director, Rhea Kapoor revealed the reason behind Kriti being cast for her role in the film. Rhea states that it was Kriti’s authenticity that helped her bag the part.

The latest announcement of Kriti, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu coming together has become the talking point of the industry. With Rhea at the helm of affairs, the film marks her reunion with Kareena after ‘Veere Di Wedding’ on which Rhea was the producer.

Heaping praise on Kriti, Rhea said, “She is a really authentic girl. The minute you meet her you know that she stays true to her roots and her family, and that was really important for this character and the film.”

She further mentioned, “More than anything else I like the fact that Kriti is so determined and hardworking. Out of this crop of heroines she has been the most diverse in her work. She has found a good balance and I really appreciate that. She is truly fantastic”

‘The Crew’ will be produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kriti has ‘Bhediya’ up for release after which she has ‘Adipurush’, ‘Shehzada’ and ‘Ganapath’ in the pipeline.

