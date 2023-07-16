INDIA

Rhea, Prince’s Gang form unlikely alliance at 1st vote out of ‘MTV Roadies’

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming episode of the youth adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’, will see the first vote out of the season. The show host, Sonu Sood, will be seen announcing the vote out as the tension in the air will be palpable.

To tackle the threat of getting voted out, the contestants will be seen planning to save themselves and their Gangs but Digvijay will be seen pitching to all the other contestants as he feels targeted. However, amidst the chaos and uncertainty, a surprising alliance will form. Gang Leaders Prince and Rhea, who shared an edgy side during the auditions, will see their gangs coming together to strategically save both their Gangs.

During the course of the episode, Rhea will be seen saying, “Ye toh kabhi socha hi nahi tha maine, hum se pehele toh humari gang ki alliance hogayi hai (I never thought something like this would happen. Our gangs have come together before both of us could arrive at a common platform, our gangs formed an alliance)”. This unexpected collaboration will catch everyone off guard, especially Gautam.

As the game progresses, Sonu will introduce a new twist to the voting process. He will add a ‘Kaand’ factor in the vote out where tables will be seen turning and unfortunately Pallavi will have to bear the brunt of it all. To this Prince will say, “Pallavi, 17 votes aaye hain aapko, agar counting aati hain aapko, toh 1 vote aapke team se bhi aaya hain (Pallavi, you have received 7 votes, if you could count, there’s one vote from our own team also)”.

Sonu will further introduce a new task that has the potential to overturn the game once again and everyone will see Gautam exclaiming, “I told you, accha karne walo ke saath hamesha accha hi hota hai (those who have their hearts at right place, will never be wronged)”.

This task will be an opportunity for Pallavi’s gang to save her from elimination and throw a wrench into the plans of those who seek to vote her out.

‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ airs Saturday-Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

2023071640037

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Recruitment process for 14,000 posts in Kalyana K’taka region to start:...

    5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

    Girl gang-raped for eight days in Delhi

    Taliban launches fresh attacks in Panjshir Valley to rescue its commander