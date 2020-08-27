Rhea Chakraborty seeks protection from Mumbai Police, posts video of her father being mobbed

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her and her family, saying there is threat to their lives.

Rhea shared a couple of videos on Instagram on Thursday to underline her claim. In the first, her father is mobbed by news reporters in their building compound. The second video has the building watchman talking about how he was roughed up and injured by the media when he tried to stop them.

Earlier on Thursday, KK Singh, father of Rhea’s late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, had issued a video in the media, openly declaring that she was giving poison to his son and was his murderer. In the 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.

With her first Instagram video, Rhea wrote: “This is inside my building compound, The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retd. army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate.

“There is a threat to my life and my family’s life.

“We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived.

“How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us.

“I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily.”

She added: “In Covid times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thankyou.”

In the second post, Rhea uploaded a video of her apartment’s security guard Ram, who claimed that he was injured by media people.

“Ram is my building’s watchman for the last 10 years, He is hurt, he was hit by #media

“Media people have entered my building compound and hurt the security guards and my father. Is this not a crime? Who is responsible for this? Is there any law at all?

“Are we barbarians? #justiceforram

“Will the concerned authorities kindly take notice, there are children and elders living in this building too. Or is this the system we live in,” Rhea wrote.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. The death is currently being investigated by the CBI.