ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rhea shares unseen pics on Sushant’s birthday

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Rhea Chakraborty remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary on Saturday by sharing two photographs on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen in the company of the late actor.

The unseen pictures show Sushant smiling along with Rhea in the frame.

Rhea and Sushant had first met at a production house in 2013, but became friends in 2019 through a set of common friends.

It was reported that the two were set to tie the knot by the end of 2020, but things changed radically after Sushant was found hanging at his home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

The actor’s demise received widespread coverage, with many pointing fingers at Rhea for Sushant’s death with allegations of abetment to suicide directed at her.

After Sushant’s death, a team of three doctors conducted an autopsy and submitted their provisional post-mortem report at the Bandra police station. On June 15, 2020, the police had said that “the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging”.

20230121-175201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shamita Shetty shares a slice of ‘Monday motivation’

    IANS Review: With its wafer-thin plot, ‘Beast’ fails to impress (IANS...

    Shaheer Sheikh shares tips for a happy relationship

    ‘Aur Bhai Kya…’ cast had a ‘filmy’ time shooting for Bollywood...