A rhino calf was killed by a tigress in the Dudhwa National Park, buffer zone in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

B. Prabhakar, field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), told reporters that the carcass found seemed to be a week old as it was found to be decomposing.

Pugmarks of the big cat were spotted around the carcass following which the cameras were installed on the spot.

Thereafter, they captured the movement of a tigress with her three cubs, the field director said.

He added this indicated that the rhino calf was killed by the tigress.

Prabhakar said the rhino calf killed in the attack was a male and its age was estimated to be around two years.

20230210-050802

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

