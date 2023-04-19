‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ alum Teddi Mellencamp has claimed that she had a one-night stand with Hollywood star Matt Damon 20 years ago after she used fake ID to sneak into a nightclub and met the actor there.

Appearing on SiriusXM, Mellencamp said: “I was 20. I had a fake ID to get into the club. He was probably 30, 10 years older. I only slept with him once. It was a one-night stand.”

“He didn’t get my number.”

Mellencamp initially didn’t want to reveal the identity of her high-profile hook up, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “All I can tell you is he has a very famous best friend as well. That’s all I’m saying.”

But her ‘Two Ts in a Pod’ co-host teased: “His first name starts with an M and his last name starts with a D.”

‘Jeff Lewis Live’ producer Jamison Scala then correctly guessed the identity of the ‘Bourne Identity’ star.

Damon, who previously dated the likes of Winona Ryder and Minnie Driver before marrying Luciana Barroso in 2005, has said before that he couldn’t see himself settling down when he was in his early 30s.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, he said: “I remember thinking, in my early 30s, that I wouldn’t (get married), you know? I didn’t think it was going to happen for me. My brother found his soulmate very young – he’d just turned 26 when they were married.”

“He’d been married for 10 years by the time I even met my wife, and I looked at this really happy, wonderful marriage and kind of went, ‘I guess that’s not going to happen for me.’ And then it did.”

