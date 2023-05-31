ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘RHTDM’, ‘Coolie No.1’, ‘F.A.L.T.U’ to be turned into animated features

Films like ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, ‘Coolie No.1’, and ‘F.A.L.T.U’ are being adapted into animated films. The animated features will be bankrolled by renowned producer Vashu Bhagnani.

The Veteran producer has ventured into the world of animation with DB Films and Animation. The animation studio is currently developing new as well as legacy IPs like the aforementioned titles into animation films. These films are iconic and hold a strong recall value with audiences. And the producer aims to leverage their story acceptance and create captivating animated adaptations to reach global audiences.

Talking about the same, the producer said: “DB Films & Animation represents our commitment to bringing India’s rich and diverse stories to life through the captivating medium of animation. We believe that animation has the power to transcend boundaries and connect with audiences on a global scale.”

