‘Code Name: Tiranga’ director Ribhu Dasgupta opened up on why he thought of casting Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra for his film and why he is more interested in making action films. He said he was impressed with her action skills that he saw while working with her in ‘The Girl on the Train’.

He said: “Before ‘Code Name Tiranga’, we shot ‘The Girl on the Train’ with Parineeti in London, and while shooting the same we had a very tight schedule and barely had any breaks. After every scene, she would come and hit us. She used to cram and sometimes try Karate on me and my DOP. Parineeti did a lot of action behind the camera, so we were like, ‘let’s make an action film with Parineeti only.”

Adding to the conversation, Parineeti spoke about collaborating with Ribhu and shared her experience working with the director of the film: “I think for any actor the most important thing is opportunity. There are millions of people who admire and dream of being an actor, but everyone doesn’t get the opportunity to be there. Everyone has talent and wishes but Ribhu is one director who is one of my closest friends.”

“He has always seen the talent and the dream in me and has converted it on the screen which is a very rare quality. He really looks at actors beyond actors and brings out the performance which we also couldn’t think of,” said the actress known for working in films such as ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ and others.

Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur and Ribhu Dasgupta are appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as celebrity guests to promote their film ‘Code Name Tiranga’.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221013-135002