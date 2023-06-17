INDIA

Rice available in Chhattisgarh but transportation cost higher: K’taka CM

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that around 1.50 lakh metric tonne rice is available with Chhattisgarh for the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, but the transportation cost is higher.

Siddaramaiah said that another meeting has been called to resolve the issue.

Talking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said that he had talked to the Telangana Chief Minister (K. Chandrashekar Rao), but there is no availability of rice there.

“Our Chief Secretary is talking to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (Jagan Mohan Reddy),” he said.

On BJP MLA B.Y. Vijayendra’s remarks that “though rice is available in the state, the Congress government is purchasing it from other states for commission”, Siddaramaiah said that let them help the government procure rice if it is available in the state.

Siddaramaiah said that the Centre is playing politics with the free rice distribution scheme, as the Food Corporation of India (FCI), which promised to supply of rice against money, has refused to sell rice to Karnataka.

“It (FCI) agreed to provide 2,08,425 metric tonne rice to Karnataka. But, it wrote a letter on June 13 saying that the states can’t be provided wheat or rice under the Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS). The Central government has taken a political decision deciding not to give rice to Karnataka to bring a bad name to the Congress government,” Siddaramaiah claimed.

‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme

Under the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme of the Congress government in Karnataka, 10 kg of free rice per person will be provided per month will to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and Antyodaya card holders.

Presently, the state government is providing 5 kg of rice. To implement the free rice scheme, 2.28 lakh metric tonne rice is required. The rice will cost Rs 34 per kg and Rs 2.60 will be added for transportation.

For the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, the government will incur an expenditure of Rs 840 crore per month, which comes to Rs 10,092 crore for a year.

The BJP has said that it would launch an agitation if the free rice scheme is not implemented from July 1.

20230617-173006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BCCI announces release of Request for Proposal for staging Closing Ceremony...

    Kamya Panjabi wants to challenge stereotypes, ‘redefine witches’ on screen

    Two-time 5000m world champion Muktar Edris eyes course record at Delhi...

    Andhra couple killed as bus turns turtle in K’taka