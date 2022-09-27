ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Richa, Ali choose 176-year-old mill, now a luxe event space, for Mumbai reception

NewsWire
0
4

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are all set to tie-the-knot in a few days, have ditched the conventional banquet style of a reception like experience and chosen 176-year-old mill, which is now also a luxe event space.

The actors are all set to leave for Delhi this week where their wedding celebrations are expected to kick off.

The duo will throw a wedding reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is contemporary furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill and now also an event space.

The space has hosted a variety of weddings, parties, fashion shows and festivals. Richa and Ali’s wedding planners have taken on the mantle to turn this beautifully kitschy choice of space of theirs into a fun wedding party venue.

The space is expected to be turned into a pretty lavish experiential space as per the couples briefs with decor to have elements expected to be suited to their off screen personality.

20220927-134802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gayatri Bharadwaj joins Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswar Rao’

    ‘Lock Upp’: Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan create love chemistry on the...

    Vivek Oberoi’s character in ‘Inside Edge 3’ won’t stop at anything

    Ilaiyaraaja expresses gratitude to Modi; thanks people for wishes