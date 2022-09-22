ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Richa, Ali to have an environmentally conscious and sustainable wedding

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, known for their love for nature and the environment, have jointly decided to put in efforts with the help of their teams to make their wedding environmentally conscious and eco-friendly.

The couple has roped in a wedding planning company, which is using various means including decor using natural elements recycled or repurposed wood and eco friendly decor items.

Richa and Ali are also focusing on reducing food wastage at all of their wedding functions by curating food experiences that are more sustainable and have experts who are known for such experiences. The teams across have been briefed to minimise plastic waste and use recyclable plastic during the functions as much as possible.

It was earlier reported that Richa’s jewellery will be custom made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner for their wedding celebrations in the Capital.

Richa and Ali, who have been dating for a really long time, were supposed to get married in April 2020, but owing to Covid restrictions, the wedding was positioned twice.

The two reportedly met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing screen once again in the third installment of the ‘Fukrey’ franchise.

20220922-132403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Venu Thottempudi’s first look from Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Ramarao On Duty’ is...

    Himesh to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant: ‘You have maa Saraswati’s blessings’

    Raashii Khanna: Was nervous at first to work with Ajay Devgn

    Alia Bhatt’s mehendi lehenga by Manish Malhotra took 3,000 hours to...