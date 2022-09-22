Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, known for their love for nature and the environment, have jointly decided to put in efforts with the help of their teams to make their wedding environmentally conscious and eco-friendly.

The couple has roped in a wedding planning company, which is using various means including decor using natural elements recycled or repurposed wood and eco friendly decor items.

Richa and Ali are also focusing on reducing food wastage at all of their wedding functions by curating food experiences that are more sustainable and have experts who are known for such experiences. The teams across have been briefed to minimise plastic waste and use recyclable plastic during the functions as much as possible.

It was earlier reported that Richa’s jewellery will be custom made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner for their wedding celebrations in the Capital.

Richa and Ali, who have been dating for a really long time, were supposed to get married in April 2020, but owing to Covid restrictions, the wedding was positioned twice.

The two reportedly met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing screen once again in the third installment of the ‘Fukrey’ franchise.

