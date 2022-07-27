Actor Richa Chadha has been dating International and Bollywood actor Ali Fazal for several years now and the couple have been very open about the fact that they plan to marry each other.

Recently, the actress opened up about the multiple delays in her wedding plan. The ‘Fukrey’ actor shared that she and Ali want to get married in 2020 and somehow, they will find a way to do it.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Richa shared that whenever they thought about getting married, a new COVID-19 variant would come.

She recalled that in 2020, the couple even booked places but that’s when the pandemic first struck with lockdowns and all. Then last year, in 2021, once again around February, they rekindled the discussion around marriage and then the second wave hit the country.

She was then told maybe she and Ali should consider a court marriage, as it doesn’t require as much preparation and Richa said that the two of them were indeed planning something like that.

The actress joked heartily that people who met each other after them have also gotten married. The actress then added that she and Ali really want to get married this year and they are determined to find a way to do it.

Richa and Ali have never been coy about their relationship and they often entertain their fans with their social media banters.

Work wise, Richa Chadha is reportedly a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’. She is also a part of ‘Fukrey 3’. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, will be seen in the spy drama, ‘Khufiya’ and he is also gearing up for the third season of his blockbuster Amazon web series, ‘Mirzapur’.