ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Richa Chadha returns to her passion for Kathak after Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who began to pursue Kathak for the web series ‘Heeramandi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will continue learning the dance form.

The actress was formally trained in the classical dance form of Kathak as a child but had to halt due to her board exams. But when the chance of being directed by Bhansali made her up her game, she began to pursue Kathak again.

The actress said: “I trained in Kathak under Pt Abhay Shankar Mishra for ten years as a child. Then life happened and my love for dance got left behind. I was afraid I lost my touch as like any art form, it depends on practice. But it kind of felt like swimming and I think I can float without a life jacket.”

She further mentioned: “I think dance has the potential to make a person more connected, grounded, confident and definitely happier. Movement is medicine. This year I hope to complete my degree in the dance form under the aegis of my guru Pt. Rajendra Chaturvedi.”

The web series for Netflix, which is an ambitious project by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Fardeen Khan and Paresh Pahuja.

20230130-130404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Puneeth Rajkumar’s posthumous movie ‘James’ releases on his birthday

    Ankur Bhatia thrilled about his 2021 projects

    ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ sold to Amazon for more...

    Domestic violence case against Karan Mehra