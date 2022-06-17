Richa Chadha who recently launched an initiative to promote female light technicians in the Hindi film industry has opened up about the rampant sexism in the film industry.

Richa recently turned producer along with her long-term boyfriend and partner Ali Fazal and the two have started a production company called Pushing Button Studios in 2021.

Their goal was to make an all-women team for their maiden production venture called, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’. When they started to scout women for their production team, that’s when they realised that the film industry was seriously lacking when it came to women as part of the workforce in the lighting (gaffers) department.

And so, the couple along with director Suchi Talati launched a workshop called ‘Undercurrent Lab’ where they will train 10 women in lighting and of the 10 pick two of them to work on their production, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’.

While interacting with Hindustan Times recently, Richa shared that she hoped things change as far as off-camera work for women in the film industry is concerned.

When Richa was asked if women technicians in the film business had to face sexism, Richa candidly said, “Sexist behaviour is the default setting of our society. It’s very common behaviour. We hope to change that a bit by slowly and slowly by including women in the workplace. That’s how change literally begins. That’s what I want to do.”

Richa also talked about her ongoing gaffers’ workshop and said, “The experience is great. This is basically a field where there were few women to no women. That’s why we started this, and now because the girls are really learning, we are really feeling happy. We hope to continue this, not just for lighting, but maybe for some other department next.”

Richa Chadha’s last appearance was the Disney+ Hotstar Specials mystery crime drama, ‘The Great Indian Murder’. Right now, she is busy shooting for ‘Fukrey 3’, in which she will reprise her role as Bholi Punjaban. Besides this, she reportedly has three unannounced projects in her kitty. Her maiden production, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ will also reportedly kick off production by October 2022.