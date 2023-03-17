ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Richa Chadha was pushed out of her comfort zone for ‘Heeramandi’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Richa Chadha, who will soon be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series ‘Heeramandi’, has shared that she was “stretched out of her comfort zone” while working on the project.

The actress said: “Sanjay sir is a visionary, magician, storyteller. I have never felt so stretched out of my comfort zone as a performer. So many times, I go on a set and the director tells me, ‘aap to kar hi logi (for you, this is a cakewalk), you were so great in this film, that film.”

However, she said that it’s not as easy as it looks because everyone keeps evolving.

She continued: “Honestly, I feel like saying that was 10 years ago, I am not the same person I was even one year ago. I have evolved, I have grown. I am a director’s actor, I love being pushed to my maximum potential. I like to be challenged till my throat is dry and I have nausea from nervousness. And hence, I loved working with Sanjay sir as he is so respectful of collaboration. He doesn’t suffer fools easily and has high standards.”

‘Heeramandi’ is her second project with Bhansali, the first one being ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela’, which has clocked almost a decade.

“I’d rather work with a taskmaster who holds himself to a high standard than a director who coddles me but makes a shit film. Being associated with SLB and his project in any capacity is always an honour. And I feel lucky that I got that chance twice, the first one being Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela. But Heeramandi will always be special place since it is one of many firsts. You will see,” she added.

‘Heeramandi’, set in pre-Independent India, is based on the life story of three generations of courtesans in Heeramandi district.

The series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal and Manisha Koirala, and will release on Netflix.

20230317-122201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vijayendra Kumeria: Knew it was tough to make fans fall in...

    ‘Fast and Furious’ 9 to release in theatres on Sep 3

    Tubelight! Akshay Kumar’s first look from ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji’ film gets trolled

    Top Pak actress Ayeza Khan recreates hit Sridevi song