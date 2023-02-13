SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Richa Ghosh will join RCB; Yastika Bhatia goes to Mumbai Indians

NewsWire
0
0

India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has fetched a 1.9 crore deal from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the wicketkeeper list of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction here on Monday.

Delhi Capitals and RCB engaged in a bidding battle with the former starting the bid at Rs 50 lakh which Bangalore escalated further, then Capitals took it to Rs 1 crore. RCB took a bid of Rs 1.5 crores. A long thought before Capitals raise the paddle for Rs 1.8 crore. RCB immediately bagged Ghosh for Rs 1.9 crore.

Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy will play for UP Warriorz after the Rs 70 lakh deal. She will join the Indian star Deepti Sharma, who got a Rs 2.6 crore deal. While Yastika Bhatia, who entered on a base price of Rs 30 lakh, got Rs 1.5 crore from Mumbai Indians.

