‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Richa Rathore recalls auditioning for the show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ and getting selected for the role of Ghazal among 130 girls in Shimla.

She says: “I was in Shimla when I was offered this role. Once I bagged the role, I got to know that they were auditioning for Ghazal for a very long time. In fact, they had auditioned over 130 girls before choosing me as Ghazal. To be honest, I was quite flattered, overwhelmed and grateful for everything. I’m sure it will be interesting for the viewers to watch Ghazal’s journey in the show.”

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ is the story of a married couple Dua (played by Aditi Sharma), and Haider (played by Karanvir Sharma). Ghazal (Richa) is a rebellious, modern and independent girl, who loves Haider knowing the fact that he is married.

Richa, who was part of shows such as ‘Naagin 4’, ‘Radhakrishna’, ‘Divya Drishti’ among others talks about being part of the show and her role.

She adds: “When I first came to Bombay in 2018, I worked in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and that was my first show ever on television. Now, in this show I am playing the role of Ghazal, a free-spirited girl who is well-read and loves to live her life on her own terms.”

Briefing more about her on-screen character, she shares: “She is a modern girl, who doesn’t believe in the rules and pre-notions of society. Being a hopeless romantic, she thinks that there is no limitation when it comes to love. She is a strong opinionated girl and is very clear in her head about what she wants from life.”

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ will be airing soon on Zee TV.

